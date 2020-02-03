A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Vienna Township on Monday, Feb. 3.
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at Saginaw and Hurd.
It involved a semi-truck and a car, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.
The semi, driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling north on Saginaw Road.
The car, driven by a 20-year-old woman, turned southbound from Hurd in front of the semi, the sheriff's office said.
The woman was transported to Hurley Hospital for serious injuries.
The road was closed for a few hours while crews investigated.
Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
