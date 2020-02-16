The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct.
According to deputies, the victim said she was at a party in an off-campus apartment on Sunday, Feb. 16 when she was assaulted.
Deputies said she said she was assaulted by a male who was also in attendance at the party.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.
