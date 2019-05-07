A Mid-Michigan woman is working towards making a full recovery after finding out she had a stroke last December.
“I’m 21, there’s no way,” said Lauren Ziegler, stroke survivor.
Ziegler said she was shocked when she found out she was suffering from a stroke.
She said she felt fine when she went to bed last December, but when she woke up in the middle of the night to use the restroom, things were a little off.
“I felt like I was standing on a trampoline on one side and people were jumping on the other side. Just super wavy and just weird,” Ziegler said.
Thinking that it wasn’t that serious, she went back to bed. She said she didn’t notice a difference until the next morning.
“I tried to get dressed and I couldn’t because the function of my left arm was gone,” Ziegler said.
She said when she was heading to the hospital in an ambulance she heard the paramedics mention she might have had a stroke. She didn’t understand why because she thought she was healthy.
“I’m healthy. I track things I eat. I work out pretty competitively. I’m like, there’s no way that’s happening,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler underwent emergency brain surgery. She spent 13 days in ICU and several weeks in rehab. She’s still working towards a full recovery.
“I might not be 100 percent physically the person I was before, but mentally I’m like 120 percent the person I was,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler is proof that strokes can happen at any time, to anyone.
Common signs include slurred speech, face drooping, arms drifting down and loss of balance.
If you’ve experienced any of the above symptoms, you should get to a phone and call 911 as soon as possible.
