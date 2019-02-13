Throughout the year employees at Members First Credit Union give a little to help their communities through an effort called the Community Difference Project.
One branch manager decided she could make a difference for children needing wigs.
Melanie Duke is manager of one of two branches in Mt. Pleasant and decided to “go all in,” by donating her hair to charity – every inch of it.
Duke made the decision to donate her hair a couple of years ago after one of her coworkers was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was the third person close to her touched by the disease in as many years.
A little research into a non-profit called Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan, was more educational than she expected.
“I went to the organization’s website, researched and learned about some of the illnesses and contributing factors to children’s hair loss,” Duke said. “I definitely received an education.”
In the two years since Duke started growing her hair for the donation, she also made the decision to donate “every last inch that I could.”
Wednesday evening, Duke had her entire head shaved for the charity.
Duke’s coworkers decided to join her effort, holding fundraisers at two Mt. Pleasant branch locations, and adding $400 to help with the effort.
“I am so excited to be able to support this amazing organization that is helping children smile,” said Duke sporting her new bald head. “I love helping local businesses help other Michiganders, especially children.”
Employees of the credit union’s branches statewide are encouraged to participate in the Community Difference Project by providing not only monetary donations to non-profit organizations, but random acts of kindness and volunteering.
