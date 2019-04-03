The Flint Police is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.
The shooting happened on Holbrook and MLK in Flint at about 6:30 p.m.
Det. Tyrone Booth with the Flint Police Department confirmed the shooting.
The suspect in the shooting is still at large.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with TV5 as we update you with more information as it comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.