A woman is recovering after she was shot early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
Saginaw Police said she was shot at while she was in her home in the 1600 block of Syracuse Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.
Michigan State Police are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.