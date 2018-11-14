A suburban Detroit man has been charged in the fatal bludgeoning of his 55-year-old aunt with a 15-pound (6.8 kilogram) dumbbell.
Nayir Masrur was arraigned Wednesday on first-degree murder.
Rubab Huq was found slain Monday in the basement of a home in Troy, north of Detroit.
A police officer responding to a 911 call from the home saw a man jump from a second-story window of another house and flee through the neighborhood.
The 20-year-old Masrur was found hiding in a nearby marshy area and arrested. He was ordered held Wednesday without bond and faces a Nov. 27 probable cause conference.
WDIV-TV reports that Masrur attends the University of Michigan. It was not clear Wednesday if he is represented by an attorney.
