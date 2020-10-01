20 more weeks of unemployment benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, that's what coming to Michiganders who have exhausted their regular benefits.
Though that's good news for many, others are still waiting on their first round of checks.
"I had to go out and find other work because I had to pay my bills,” said school bus driver Debra Schut. “So, I went out and got other work. And I can't wait for the unemployment agency obviously because they failed. And I would have lost everything."
Schut drives a bus for the Merrill Community School District.
She lost that job in March and had to find alternative employment to support her and her son.
She worked twelve hour shifts on her feet in an assisted living facility, which she says was difficult because of her arthritis.
And she filed for claims every other week but didn't get a dime.
"Well I've pretty much given up,” she said. “I thought filing a dispute would get some type of reaction from them and I’m not getting any kind of response from that. So, I’ve basically just given up on the idea that I’m going to get anything out of it."
Eligibility for extended benefits will be determined just like regular, previous COVID-19 unemployment benefits, and will pay at a max of 362 dollars a week.
Beneficiaries still need to file a certification every other week.
Although you can't file for unemployment at a Michigan Unemployment Office you can do so online.
So far, nearly two point three million people in Michigan have received close to $24 billion in unemployment.
