Authorities say a 66-year-old southwestern Michigan woman was shot when a bullet tore into her home.
Benton Harbor public safety officers say the woman was lying in bed watching on TV Saturday night when a bullet went through a wall and struck her. She was taken to a hospital, where she's in critical condition.
Police say several people were seen running from a nearby park, where the gun likely was fired. They add she doesn't appear to have been a target.
Investigators seek the identities of those in the area as they review footage from residential security cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.