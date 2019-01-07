A Mid-Michigan woman is in a financial bind because of her disability insurance.
She said her deductible for her Medicaid insurance almost doubled because of a stipend she gets since her husband died.
“I have one of two options, I’m either going to lose my house or lose my medicine,” said Jessica Parker, multiple sclerosis patient.
Parker said the deductible for her Medicaid insurance recently went up almost 100 percent.
“Scared. Scared as hell. It’s scary. I just lost my husband and I already have this old lady and alone feeling and now this,” Parker said.
Parker is on disability and she lost her husband in 2017.
She said they both worked hard their entire lives to avoid being in this type of situation.
After her husband’s death, Parker started receiving survivor benefits along with her disability benefits. That put her above the threshold for getting Medicaid without a deductible.
“We worked hard to put me into this bracket. But now the Medicaid bracket is saying that I received too much income and my deductible each month is $1,096,” Parker said.
Parker’s benefits only add up to about $1,500 a month. After shelling out more than $1,000 for medicine, there isn’t much left over.
“My winter taxes are due. They’re $532. I have car insurance due. I have Consumers. I have bills,” Parker said.
Parker said without insurance her pulls cost more than $6,000 a month.
She has reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, but they tell her there’s not much they can do.
It’s a hard pill to swallow for Parker.
“I already have vision issues and I foresee if I go off my medication I would probably go blind, end up in a wheelchair, looking for a friend to change my Depends. That’s what the future holds for me,” Parker said.
State authorities will not comment on this case because of confidentiality rules. However, they said in general, medical coverage and deductibles are based on factors that include income and household size.
They went on to say income received from certain other sources can affect an individual’s deductible, which is based on federal eligibility requirements.
