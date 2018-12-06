Lindsay Wegner recalls being rushed to the emergency room this past September with what she thought were flu symptoms.
But it turns out, things were much more serious.
“They had me admitted within the hour, and he said it was the highest enzymes he’s ever seen in 30 years,” Lindsay said.
What doctors told her next left her at a loss for words.
“I was diagnosed with two types of liver diseases. One is PBC which is Primary biliary cirrhosis, which is scaring and lesions of the liver; which is caused by AIH, which is the other disease, that is an autoimmune hepatitis.
Lindsay said life since the diagnosis has been difficult.
She suffers from memory loss and wakes up most days in debilitating pain.
She has also been impacted emotionally.
“Very anxiety, knowing that if my liver fails, I fail.”
Lindsay said this is all difficult, but what gets her through is her 10-year-old daughter, Aubry.
“I have had a lot of help with her because I’ve had a lot of days where I can’t take care of her. And I feel ashamed, but she understands, she’s well above her means of being an almost 11-year-old.”
Lindsay had to leave her job due to the illness, and said supporting Aubrey and herself has been a challenge while she awaits her social security.
She said funds are funds are running extremely low and she’s wishing for a Christmas miracle.
“I’ve given all the money I have, my family has helped as much as they can, I don’t expect them to do any more than they already have.”
Lindsay has set up a gofundme account. If you would like to donate, click here.
