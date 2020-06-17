A Southfield woman is suing the Southfield Police Department and three of its officers alleging they assaulted her and that assault forced her to lose her unborn baby.
The lawsuit was filed by the Fieger Law Firm on behalf of Crystal White.
It alleges that officers responded to a domestic dispute on Jan. 9. According to the lawsuit, White was outside the residence when an officer accused her of being armed.
The lawsuit said that she wasn't armed, and put her hands up and lifted her shirt to show her waistband to provide to officers she was unarmed.
According to the lawsuit, White alleges one of the officers struck her in the face, and then another officer tased her in the abdomen.
White, who was 12 weeks pregnant at the time, alleges she was taken into custody and forcibly handcuffed. She said her unborn baby died on Feb. 22.
The lawsuit alleges excessive force, assault and battery and gross negligence by the officers and outlines a list of injuries that includes lacerations in and around mouth, multiple loose or broken teeth, bruising throughout entire body, death of baby White, and loss of services of baby White.
