A woman has surrendered to authorities to face charges in the death of her 74-year-old mother found buried outside their southwestern Michigan home.
The Kalamazoo Gazette reports 46-year-old Marcia Lutz of Leroy Township reported to Calhoun County District Court to face a felony charge of concealing a death and a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a body. Court records show she posted $1,000 bond during her arraignment Monday
The body of Phyllis Lutz of Leroy Township was found in January wrapped in blankets in a 4- to 5-foot-deep hole in an area used as a burn pit. She had last been seen in September.
Leroy Township is about 110 miles west of Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.