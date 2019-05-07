A woman from Saginaw sustained minor injuries after an early morning crash.
It happened at Bay and Pierce roads in Kochville Township at 5:56 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said a 55-year-old woman was westbound on Pierce in her vehicle when she ran a stop light.
Her vehicle was struck on the passenger side door by a southbound truck, driven by a 46-year-old man from Burt, on Bay Road.
The 55-year-old woman sustained minor injuries from the crash while the 46-year-old man was not hurt, the sheriff's office said.
Part of Bay Road was closed for a brief period, but the scene is now cleared.
