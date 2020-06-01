Woman taken into custody for trying to hit protesters in Lansing

Protesters tell CBS affiliate WLNS that the driver of a car that was flipped over and eventually caught fire was trying to hit people before it stopped on Sunday, May 31.
They told reporters on the scene that a woman was also shouting at them and telling them she had a gun.
She was eventually surrounded by police in her car and led away.
The fire started between 6:30 and 7 p.m. along the 100 block of S. Washington Street.
WLNS has reached out to police to gather details on the event and the status of the driver, but no one was immediately available for comment.
The protests – both in Lansing and across the nation – we’re sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Passersby recorded an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the officers he couldn’t breathe in the minutes before he died.
His death, just one of numerous cases of deaths at the hands of police, sparked violence in cities across this nation this weekend.
