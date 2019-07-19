A local woman is going up against the city of Burton to keep her three therapy dogs.
The city has a two dog per household limit.
She went to the city to provide proof that the dogs are more than just pets. The city refused to make an exception for her.
“I’d like to know why they denied me with all of the medical things I have proof of,” said Doris Dell, Burton resident.
Dell said Taco, Peanut, and Bella are not just pets. They are her family’s therapy dogs.
“The one little puppy is right in my lap and the other two are right at my feet. They know exactly how to help me get through this,” Dell said.
Dell said she’s gone through a traumatic couple of years.
Her husband recently died of cancer and not too long after, her daughter passed away right in front of her. Now her three grandchildren live with her, including her special needs granddaughter who has a severe brain injury and the dogs help.
“The one little dog will tell you if she’s going to have a seizure. She’ll get right up in her lap and let us know,” Dell said.
She said her doctor has issued a letter proving all three of her dogs should be considered “therapy dogs.” But when Dell asked the city for a variance so she could keep the dogs, the zoning board voted it down.
“I went and got them registered. I’ve got the little cards. I’ve got their little vests and I showed it to them last night and they still denied me,” Dell said.
TV5 reached out to the city of Burton and officials said they had complaints about the dogs and were obligated to follow the current regulations.
That means Dell will have to choose one of her dogs to give up. But Dell said she plans to appeal.
