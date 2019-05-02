Four years ago we introduced you to a young person who shared a shocking revelation with WNEM-TV5.
In an interview with us the seventeen-year-old told us that Midland Pastor Matthew Makela told the teen that if you’re gay you will go to hell.
It caused the teen to suffer serious depression.
Pastor Matthew Makela became the center of a church scandal when he was caught soliciting affection on the gay dating app, Grindr. He resigned from the Midland church and moved out of state.
Since that interview in 2015, a new self confidence in that teen emerged.
Kara Kish is now a transgender woman.
Kish is opening up about her transition and her journey to become confident in her own skin.
“At a very young age I was telling my parents militantly this is who I am, but they would correct me and say I am a boy,” said Kish.
Kish always insisted she was a girl, but was repeatedly told she was a boy named Tyler. She says she hated feeling different and tried to conform to the social norm.
“I felt they took a special interest in trying to correct me, and telling me that I wasn’t who I was,” said Kish about the leaders at her Christian school.
Kish says her unsure adolescent mind concluded that since everyone said she was a boy that she must be gay.
“When people are faced with me being someone that doesn’t fit their ideas of what gender should be, it can be jarring because it forces them to reflect on their own self and gender,” said Kish.
Kish believes that ignorance could be the reason why at least 26 transgender people were violently killed in the U.S. last year.
Seventy-four-percent of victims of anti-transgender violence had their gender mislabeled in police reports.
Only 4 in 10 Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender.
“I’ve realized the biggest support system I have is myself and luckily I have an amazing partner too,” said Kish.
Kish knows that many folks will never walk in her shoes, but she hopes everyone can take a closer look and see her as a simple human being that’s just like everyone else.
“I just want to make other people not feel alone,” said Kish.
Kish has connected with a local transgender support group in Mid-Michigan. You can learn more about resources for trans people and being an ally
