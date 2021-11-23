A 73-year-old woman who was traveling alone from her home in Tennessee to Lyon Township in Oakland County on Monday has been reported missing.
Phyllis Ann Greene left Venore, Tennessee Monday morning to meet her family in Lyon Township Monday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
The trip should have taken about eight hours, but Greene never showed up. Her family filed a missing person report in Tennessee.
“We are asking for the public’s help in locating Ms. Greene,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I encourage anyone who may have seen her vehicle or someone matching her description to call local law enforcement.”
Greene was driving a white 2017 Lincoln MKC sport utility vehicle with Tennessee license plate NPT 087. The vehicle was last spotted in Columbus, Ohio by a traffic camera about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Greene is 4’8”, about 90 pounds, and has long gray-red hair.
The family last had contact with her by email about 10 p.m. on Sunday.
If you may have seen Greene or her vehicle, call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.