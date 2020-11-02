Three days a week a crowd gathers to salivate over spuds.
"We make everything from scratch, and we add our own ingredients, and that's why we stand out," said Spectacular Spuds Owner Keysa Smith.
People line up at the Flint Farmer's Market to catch one of these hot potatoes fresh out of the oven.
"A lot of love goes into the food," said Smith.
A lot of love from a woman who says she once didn't love herself.
"I just wanted to be a different person. I knew I had been a decay on my community at one point, so I wanted to be a different woman when I came home," said Smith.
It was a homecoming that was far from a celebration. Keysa Smith became the successful business owner of Spectacular Spuds out of necessity.
"I was federally indicted back 2006, I sold marijuana for a long time right here in Flint. I was given 6-and-a-half-year sentence," recalls Smith.
She didn't serve the entire sentence. She was let out early because she became a model prisoner. She took classes and mentored inmates. She believed that was her moment to turn her life around.
"I just tried to be the woman I was meant to be," recalled Smith.
Once she was let out Smith said she couldn't even get an entry-level job. Once an employer learned about her felony conviction her employment was denied. She started her own catering business with the help of many people in the community, and just pennies in her pocket.
"It took a while, but we made it. It was a process. The first day we made $200. I had $10 left to my name," said Smith.
The odds were against her. In fact, more than 40% of people released from prison will be back within a year. That statistic inspired a Mid-Michigan man, who's also been on the other side, to make it his life work to give all ex-offenders a fighting chance.
"We wanted to create this inviting atmosphere of learning and if they are serious, get their lives back on the right path," said Leon El-Amin.
Leon El-Amin founded the M.A.D.E. Institute. It's an organization that creates an environment where returning citizens are provided housing, education, job training and the motivation to make a difference.
"There wasn't many programs that address this population and an average of 500 people are returning to Flint from prison," said El-Amin.
El-Amin says since 2018 the institute has reached about 300 people and roughly 80% are still doing well and staying out of prison.
He says the institute has 12 housing units for both men and women and eight different programs that do everything from teaching blue collar skills to becoming an entrepreneur. They’ve also partnered with dozens of organizations to help with the transition to society.
"Especially a place like Flint, with the economy the way it is, with no skills, it's almost zero to none," said El-Amin.
Smith believes if she can cook up an ounce of inspiration for someone craving a second chance, then she's doubling down on sharing the trials and tribulations that lead to her own recipe for success.
"It doesn't matter where you are, you just have to find that drive and keep going. Dreams have no expiration date," said Smith.
