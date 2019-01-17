A Mid-Michigan woman who is trying to move is caught in the middle of the ongoing government shutdown.
The shutdown is preventing the local woman from getting the help she needs to get a new apartment.
Patricia Wescott said she wants to move to a newer, nicer apartment that will improve her health and well-being. But that move may not happen if the shutdown continues to drag on.
“It’s very frustrating because it’s affecting my life, my health,” Wescott said.
Wescott has been on a waiting list for two years to get an apartment at Erin Manor. She said they finally have a spot for her, but she can’t move in because of the federal government shutdown.
“It’s heartbreaking. I want to move. I’m ready to move,” Wescott said.
Most of Wescott’s monthly rent is subsidized by a program funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is called a rural development voucher.
A requirement of the voucher is to notify the USDA of a change in housing.
If Wescott moves and wants to keep the federal dollars, she has to apply for the voucher all over again. But thanks to the shutdown, Wescott said no one answers when she calls to get approval.
“They say there’s no one in the office due to the furlough, the shutdown and so I can’t get any answers,” Wescott said.
Wescott lives on a fixed income and said she can’t afford to pay her rent without the rural development voucher. She said she is stuck until the shutdown ends.
Wescott is worried when it is over there may not be a new apartment to go to.
“The company that owns this property wants to go on to the next person and just bump me off the list,” Wescott said.
Wescott doesn’t want to see that happen, but the chance increases with each passing day.
“It’s got to be over. It’s got to be stopped so we can get on with our lives,” Wescott said.
Wescott said she plans to reach out to federal lawmakers next, hoping they can do something to bring an end to the shutdown.
