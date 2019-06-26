Police believe a woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run in suburban Detroit has fled the state in a bus.
Peter Chisolm was struck and dragged for a mile on June 5 in Warren. A Chevrolet Impala registered to Valerie Bostle was discovered in Detroit. The 36-year-old Eastpointe resident is charged with manslaughter and other crimes.
Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer calls Chisolm's death "tragic and senseless." The 55-year-old lived in a group home.
Police believe Bostle boarded a bus on June 12 and might have a 3-year-old daughter with her. Georgia was a possible destination. Detective Kevin Bailey says Bostle has shaved her hair on the sides.
The Macomb Daily says federal marshals have joined the search.
