A woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run in suburban Detroit has surrendered in Georgia.
Warren police say Valerie Bostle walked into the DeKalb County sheriff's office in Decatur, Georgia, on Monday, nearly a month after a 55-year-old man was struck by a car and dragged for a mile.
Police believe the 36-year-old Bostle took a bus to Georgia on June 12. She will eventually be returned to Macomb County, Michigan, to face a manslaughter charge and other charges. It's not known if she has a lawyer in Georgia who could comment.
Peter Chisolm lived in a group home and was out for a walk when he was killed on June 5.
