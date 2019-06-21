A Mid-Michigan woman is demanding her title after she said she paid off her trailer, but the property manager will not give it to her.
“I just want to know what else to do. I have no other resources and I just don’t know,” said Carolyn Smith.
Smith is a dying woman with a single request, she wants the title to her trailer. She said no matter what she does, she is met with silence.
“I’ve called. I’ve left messages. I’ve sent letters. I’ve tried going in the office and it was locked, and they did not answer. I saw people inside and they ignored me,” Smith said.
Smith said it’s been like this since she paid off the trailer in October 2017 to Pleasant Ridge Trailer Park in Mount Pleasant.
Smith said she’s been patient but with her stage four cancer diagnosis, she is running out of time.
“It’s breaking my heart and it’s making my situation worse. They’re not trying to work with me, they’re not returning my calls. I even explained to them, ‘hey I was recently diagnosed with cancer, I really need this, so I can do my will,'” Smith said.
That will is what’s most important to her. She wants to leave what little she has to her kids.
“If I write my will and deed my house to one of my children so they can sell it and maybe get a few dollars out of it. How can I do that without the title,” Smith said.
When a TV5 reporter tried contacting the property manager, the voicemail came on just as Smith said.
“What am I gonna do? I don’t have a lot to leave my children. I’m not asking for any special treatment. I’m just asking give me my title. It’s what I’m due. That’s all,” Smith said.
(0) comments
