A woman who put up a local billboard about her employer is speaking out about why she did it.
The billboard was originally put up at the corner of Pierson and Clio Road in Flint.
It read, "DHS Customer Service 855-275-6424."
The person who put the billboard up, Kim Ehl, explained why she put it up and how it’s still following her to this day.
“That was a hotline you could call to complain about DHS, about an actual local DHS office. But they would not allow us to freely give out that number. So they had a chain about five steps before we were allowed to give it out. I always thought that was wrong because it’s a public number,” Ehl said.
Ehl is an employee at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Flint.
She said the billboard was up for a short time in April of last year. She said she put it up to encourage more residents to get the resources they were eligible for.
The sign has been taken down and Ehl transferred to a new location within the MDHHS, but she was recently suspended once her employer realized she was the person responsible for the billboard.
“What I want people to know is when you hear a story about someone in Flint being neglected by the Clio Road office, you need to at least listen to what they have to say. Because as an employee working there, I can tell you what happened every single day,” Ehl said.
Ehl said she was given a three-day misconduct suspension for behaving “in an appropriate manner” that may harm the reputation of DHHS and for failing to get approval before putting up the billboard.
TV5 reached out to the agency, which said it does not discuss personnel matters. It offered a statement in part saying, “Genesee County customers who have questions about their specific cases should call 844-4MI-DHHS – not the number that was on the billboard, which is intended for answers to basic questions about the types of public assistance benefits offered by MDHHS.”
Ehl said the billboard was up for a month before it was taken down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.