A 20-year-old Michigan resident wrongly declared dead by paramedics last month has died peacefully at Children’s Hospital in metro Detroit.
Lawyer Geoffrey Fieger, who is representing the family, announced Timesha Beauchamp died on Sunday from massive brain damage she suffered when Fieger said Southfield’s paramedics wrongly declared her dead and failed to provide much-needed oxygen.
Beauchamp was instead sent to a funeral home in a body bag where they discovered she was still alive and breathing.
A lawsuit has been filed against the paramedics and their licenses were suspended.
