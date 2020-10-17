Women across the country rallied for democracy on Saturday and Kristin Watts made sure women in Mid-Michigan could stand in solidarity with their sisters.
"My daughter called me to ask me if I was going to attend one of the women's marches,” Watts said. “And when I pulled up the map, there wasn't anything without having to drive to Ann Arbor or Lansing or what have you."
So, she began plans to create her own less than two weeks ago and today the 'mobile march' came to life.
"It's Michigan, let's do a cruise, a Women's Rights Dream Cruise, and that's what we did," Watts said.
They started in Auburn Hills with a rally, followed by a cruise to Flint with decked-out vehicles.
Their day came to a close in flint where multiple speakers shared their voices.
"Oakland County is on fire right now, Genesee County has always been on fire in activism and political activism,” she said. “My goal and my vision for this was to unite the counties and let everyone hear each other and their stories."
Stories that covered a variety of issues spanning from gender equality to the Flint water crisis.
"You have these experiences, you have a voice, and now you have a place that you can use it," Jessica Riddle said.
Watts says the day was a success in her eyes.
"Today was perfectly beautiful,” she said. “My vision came to life because people were able to hear each other, humanity was brought to stories and lived experiences, and now we can unite and grow together in our activism.”
