Authorities have identified two women found fatally shot at a home in western Michigan.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bay and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin to be homicides.
Baber-Bay and Griffin were found dead in their home around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officers went there after getting a 911 call from someone inside the home. The relationship between the women wasn't immediately known.
Police say Baber-Bay's 45-year-old boyfriend who also lived at the home is a person of interest in the case.
