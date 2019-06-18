A Mid-Michigan women’s shelter is tackling an ambitious project and it’s hoping for some help along the way.
The Mustard Seed Shelter broke ground last week on a 3,500-foot expansion with a $1 million funding goal for the project.
The shelter has been serving the community since 1995, offering hope and a helping hand.
In its 24 years of being open, they have helped more than 1,200 women and their families go from being homeless to being permanently housed in the community. Now the shelter is trying to reach even more people in need with the expansion.
“Our maximum capacity right now is about 15. When we do our expansion, it’s going to allow us in our current building to have just families. And then the expansion part will be just for single women. So we’ll have 10 single women that we can house and then that will allow us to serve about seven families in the existing building,” said Amy Bartels Roe, executive director of the shelter.
Organizers say although the goal is to help more women and children in need, they plan to use this project as a catalyst to make other changes in the neighborhood. So far, the shelter has raised $700,000 out of the $1 million needed for the expansion.
If you would like to help with the project, you can contact the Mustard Seed Shelter at 989-755-4741.
