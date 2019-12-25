A Lapeer County restaurant sent a big thank you to the community on Christmas while helping them celebrate the holidays.
Woodchips BBQ, at 315 W. Nepessing St. in Lapeer, held a holiday dinner for the community.
"It means a lot to me because I'm homeless," said Jody Rahamm.
For Rahamm - and many others waiting in line - the community dinner was the highlight of their Christmas.
Woodchips BBQ served up a special meal for just about anybody that dropped in.
"I think it's awesome. We need to see the good in people. It's encouraging to see there's good people out there. A lot of good people," said Tryphena Marsh.
Patrick Hingst is the owner of the restaurant.
"I'm in restaurants because I love building connective experiences. That's what I think life is all about, creating positive energy, giving people places they can feel a warm welcome and a part of something," Hingst said.
Hingst said the free meal was a way to give back to the people who keep his business and motivation going.
"I'm only here because the community supports us. So I want to give back to them as much as I can. At the end of the day that's what I'm trying to do, is making the world a better place," Hingst said.
Rahamm said he is grateful for the meal and the friendships made at the dinner.
"This gives you a little help when you ain't got none," Rahamm said.
