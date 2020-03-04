A wooden bench was stolen from Shiatown Park, according the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office.
Police said the bench and plaque were stolen within the last two months.
The bench's plaque has a dedication to Natalie Renee Desbois, the pictures show.
If you have any information about the bench's disappearance, call Lt. Cory Carson at (989) 743-3411 ext 7223 or remain anonymous and call the tip line at (989) 720-TIPS.
