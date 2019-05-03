Two pairs of wooden clogs have been returned to the artists after a theft nearly disrupted Tulip Time.
Holland Police Officers found the clogs late Thursday night and returned them.
Artists decorated 45 big pairs of the traditional Dutch clogs called klompen for the "Klompen Garden" public art event in Holland and the shoes were on display outdoors.
The festival officially starts Saturday, but workers on Thursday noticed two pairs were missing from Centennial Park.
The klompen were damaged but the artists are able to fix them.
Once touch-ups are done, the pieces will be returned to Centennial Park.
