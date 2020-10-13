A staff member at Woodley Leadership Academy in Saginaw has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials did contact tracing and notified those who were exposed, per the recommendations of the health department.
Those students and staff members can’t return to the building for 14 days.
School officials say the building was cleaned, but areas, where the staff member was, was deep cleaned.
The remaining students and staff were then notified about the positive case.
Woodley Leadership Academy remains open at this time.
