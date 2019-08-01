A group wanting to recall a Michigan lawmaker who is facing charges over an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money has cleared an initial procedural hurdle.
The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers approved the wording of the petition Thursday. State Rep. Larry Inman has 10 days to file an appeal.
The Traverse City-area Republican has refused to resign from office after being kicked out of the majority GOP caucus and losing his committee assignments due to the criminal case.
Once activists begin circulating petitions, they will have 60 days to gather roughly 12,200 signatures. If they are successful, special recall elections would be held.
Democrats and others also are seeking to pressure Inman to step down.
