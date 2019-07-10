If you travel M-13, you'll want to plan another route.
The resurfacing project of M-13 in both Bay and Saginaw Counties starts today, Wednesday, July 10.
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be working on joint repairs, concrete barriers, the curb and gutter, as well as guardrail improvements.
Expect to see slowdowns from the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw to McGraw Street in Bay City.
Work is expected to take place through October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.