Two road workers have lost their lives in the past month, and the Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about the importance of work zone safety.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Kevin White, a maintenance worker in MDOT’s Coloma garage, died from injuries sustained when a tire from a passing truck hit him while he was clearing large debris from the shoulder of I-94 in Berrien County. White, 48, leaves behind a wife and daughter.
His death is the first on-the-job work zone fatality of an MDOT employee since 2008.
On Sept. 23, a worker for the road building firm C&D Hughes, Barry Hause, 54, was hit by a car while working at night to repair concrete pavement on I-96 near Portland. He is mourned by a daughter and several other family members.
"MDOT employees across the state are grieving the loss of one of our own," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. "Coming in the wake of the death of another road worker, it is a stark reminder of the risk these men and women take to help all of us travel safely each day."
