A theft at a northwest Detroit business was foiled when an employee fired shots toward three people who used a pickup truck to ram a hole in the building.
Detroit police say the pickup's driver backed the vehicle into the building about 7 a.m. Sunday and was preparing to strike it a second time when the employee inside started shooting.
The pickup sped away while the other two thieves who were outside the building also fled.
Police were not sure Monday if anyone was struck by the gunshots. They say the thieves were dressed in all-black clothing and wore ski masks and gloves.
The type of business and its name were not released.
