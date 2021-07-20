Fast food workers in Flint are rallying for a higher minimum wage. Some companies have increased their own minimum pay since the pandemic, but others have not.
The federal minimum wage, $7.25, has remained dormant for the last 12 years.
Workers in Flint are joining others in cities across the country, striking and protesting while demanding Congress and companies like McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s raise minimum pay to at least $15 an hour.
“We want $15 and a union. It's time for minimum wage to go up. They're $5.55 behind. Our last raise was 12 years ago,” said Toni Gilliam, with Fight for $15.
The group posted outside of the Bristol Road McDonald’s in Flint on Tuesday also claimed a racial disadvantage. The group said cities, states and some corporations have already raised wages to $15 an hour, but workers of color in Flint are left behind because of state laws blocking local governments from boosting pay and the U.S. Senate’s failure to act on a $15 hourly wage.
“It's time for the congressmen, the state, the federal, all of them to come together and give us our $15 an hour and our union. We deserve it,” Gilliam said.
Companies including McDonald’s are sounding the alarm about a nationwide shortage of fast-food workers. Some McDonald’s locations are offering $1,000 signing bonuses or new iPhones to attract recruits. Former employees at a Burger King are going viral for quitting en masse.
Striking workers said the simple solution of $15 an hour boosts the incomes of 32 million workers, including 59 percent of working families with incomes below the poverty line.
“We are on a season of moral non-violent direct action right now, and one of our four demands is raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, “said Judith Alexander, from the Michigan Poor People's Campaign.
McDonald’s recently announced it netted nearly $5 billion in profits in 2020, paying nearly $4 billion in dividends to its shareholders.
