Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to protect employees who are staying home to stop the spread of coronavirus.
It prohibits all employers from discharging or disciplining employees for staying home from work if they or a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms.
The executive order also strengths the stay-at-home order by declaring it as a public policy of the state that all Michiganders who test positive or show symptoms, who live with someone who tests positive or shows symptoms, should not leave their homes, unless it's absolutely necessary.
This is effective immediately and will remain in place until the end of the governor’s declared state of emergency
