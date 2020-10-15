Twenty disaster relief workers, including two children, got COVID-19 because of unsafe working conditions this summer during cleanup efforts in Midland.
All this, according to a lawsuit filed by the Detroit based Sugar Law Center, a nonprofit law firm.
It filed the suit against Servpro industries, BTN Services, and RACM, which owns multiple Michigan Servpro franchises.
"They were brought up and very much, in our mind, treated as disposable workers,” said John Philo, Sugar Law Executive Director. “Health and safety at the worksites were grossly inadequate, with an ongoing pandemic going on."
Philo will be the lead attorney on the case for the workers.
The suit has eleven counts, including paid sick leave violations, fraudulent misrepresentation, public nuisance, negligence and forced labor.
For the Sugar Law Center, the case is bigger than just this one instance.
They want to ensure working conditions for *anyone* during and after the pandemic are safe.... Especially as the economy reopens.
"It's immoral and unconscionable to transfer the risk of a pandemic just to the folks who contract the illness. And then to forget about them," Philo said.
In a statement, Servpro said " In general, we do not comment on pending litigation. However, we firmly believe that the claims against SERVPRO are wholly without merit and we intend to defend ourselves vigorously.”
But Philo claims the workers had crowded employer housing, shared transportation, and were unable to social distance.
Which he says, is no way to treat someone that is helping a community recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.