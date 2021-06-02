Many people are looking to cool off this summer but getting relief in your own backyard may not be as easy to come by.
“We’re seeing an uptick in pools. We’re seeing uptick in patio furniture and people just investing in their homes,” Kimberly Keyes, a manager at Keyes Pools said.
The demand for pools following the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in long waiting lists for people wanting to put in pools, according to Keyes.
“I mean last year and this year, you know we’re already booked on all of our inground pools for this year,” Keyes said.
Keyes said in ground pools and above ground installation are all impacted. She said even patio furniture is harder to come by and to keep in stock.
“There’s just everybody, you know, people aren’t going on vacation and stuff as much, though they are investing at home,” Keyes said.
Keyes believes there are several factors at play besides a high demand for a luxurious water oasis in your own yard.
“Most of it, you know, a material shortage. There is a labor shortage in the construction part of it,” Keyes said.
Residents who are still in the market for a pool and are willing to wait could also see climbing prices due to the raw material shortage.
Keyes advises people to use this time to do their research and figure out what they want in a pool and be willing to wait a while for it to come into fruition.
“It’s hard to quote right now because raw materials are changing daily, but get it, you know, do their research and get an idea of what kind of features they think they might want,” Keyes said.
