Police say a 22-year-old man was critically injured after a workplace accident at the Curwood Festival in Owosso.
Skerbeck Family Carnival said at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, an employee was involved in an accident during some routine safety and maintenance work on the Fire Ball ride.
No further information on how the accident occurred was released.
The Skerbeck Family Carnival employee was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint where he was listed in critical condition.
Owosso Public Safety Dir. Kevin Lenkart said the 22-year-old had to have one of his legs amputated because of the accident.
"We continue to keep him in our thoughts and prayers. We'd also like to thank all of our employees, the police and first responders of Owosso, and the Curwood Festival for their prompt response to situation," Skerbeck Family Carnival wrote in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.