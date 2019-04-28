Flint native and middleweight boxing world champion Claressa Shields meet with fans in her hometown.
Shields signed autographs, took pictures, and was even honored by her city in a big way.
She was back at the place where it all began, at the Berston Field House.
“A lot of people here been knowing me since I was 11-years-old running around Berston,” Shields said.
The community center is where many of Flint’s top boxing champions got started.
It’s where Shields was honored, not only receiving a key to the city but also her own official day within Flint on Saturday, April 27.
“It just means the world to me, I thought today that they were going to name a street after me, but I didn’t get so Lucky, maybe next time,” Shields said.
As a Flint native, Shields is continuing to spread a positive light in a city that has gone through a lot of darkness.
Which is why she wanted to take the time and meet with her fans, friends, and neighbors that she grew up with and thank them for all their support.
“It’s more than just a water crisis, we have so much going on here, bad things and I’d like to be the good thing about Flint and not that you see me on TV, but you can come see me and talk to me,” Shields said.
But Shields said one of the reasons she likes coming to the Berston Field House is because she wants to inspire the youth of her city, like 8-year-old Lila Blaylock.
Lila not only wants to become a boxer of her own but hopes to even surpass her idol.
“One day, I’ll be better than her even,” Lila said.
For Shields, that’s what it’s all about.
“It just giving them that motivation to keep going and to stay inspired, and you know, I try to tell all the kids you choose your own life,” Shields said.
