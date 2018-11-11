All throughout Mid-Michigan and across the nation those who fought to protect our individual freedoms and country were honored.
At Pershing Park in Bay City, there was a special World War I Armistice centennial remembrance.
Ceremonies from all over the world mark the 100 years since the official end of World War I.
Bagpipes outside of the Washington Memorial, torches in London, and a small but powerful remembrance in Bay City.
“Remembering those who have fought for us, who have died for us, and for their families who gave everything so we can sleep at night in comfort and peace,” said Madden Brady, the Honorary State President of the Michigan Society branch for Children of the American Revolution.
Brady has not only helped organize the ceremony for the 87 Bay County men who lost their lives in World War I, but he also made it beautiful.
“I decided when I became state president of the Michigan Society Children of the American Revolution something needed to be done about this statue,” Brady said.
The 92-year-old statue needed a little help so they raised $17,000 in donations from all over the world to help get it refurbished.
Soon after a famous restoration company out of Detroit came to fix what’s known as the Dough Boy statue in Pershing Park.
Now refreshed and barely looking it’s age, its ready for crowds to come together and remember.
“It’s amazing to have the actual centennial of the Armistice estate and to have the statue finished words can’t even describe how happy I am right now,” Brady said.
Next for Brady is high school graduation and college applications. He’s only 17-years-old but he says you’re never too young to care.
“I’d like for people to stop when they look at the statue to remember that no one is forgotten,” Brady said.
