The lottery balls didn’t bounce the Red Wings' way, as the team’s worst-case draft scenario unfolds.
“The number 4 overall selection in the 2020 NHL draft belongs to the Detroit red wings.”
Detroit finished the NHL regular season with by far the worst record in the league, so they had the best odds of earning the number one overall pick. But luck was not on their side as Detroit drops to pick 4 in the upcoming NHL draft.
While they’ll still land an elite impact player, the hope was that Detroit would win the lottery and the chance to select the consensus top prospect in Alexis LaFraniere.
Many believe he’ll be the hockey’s next big superstar.
The league has not determined when the draft will happen, right now they’re planning a safe return to the ice to try and continue a season that was cut short due to the coronavirus.
Teams are currently participating in voluntary small workouts in their home cities. July 10 is the target date for training camps to begin.
There’s also a good chance that Saginaw Spirit superstar Cole Perfetti will be available when the Red Wings are on the clock with the 4th pick. Perfetti is considered the 4th best prospect in the draft.
