Authorities say a weekend shooting outside a nightclub in suburban Detroit left three people wounded.
The Oakland County sheriff's office says deputies responded early Sunday to Vogue Nightclub in Pontiac after a person in the club was asked to leave and threatened to "shoot the club up."
The person returned to the club and began firing a gun outside. The department says a 19-year-old man from Sterling Heights was critically wounded, while a 19-year-old Detroit man and a 21-year-old Saginaw man had leg wounds. The alleged shooter reportedly fled in a car.
The sheriff's office was seeking that person and possibly a second suspect. Both were described as young males. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
