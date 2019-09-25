Now that’s a pothole!
Check out this picture posted by the Schoolcraft County Road Commission.
A section of US-2, west of the US-2 bridge to Chippewa Avenue had to be closed for the crater that opened up in the middle of the road.
It’s unclear what caused the issue.
