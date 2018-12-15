Veterans were honored and remembered as volunteers came out to lay wreaths across graves at two Mid-Michigan cemeteries.
Wreaths Across America's first stop was at the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro which started at about noon on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Members of the Anne Frisby Fitzhugh Saginaw Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution were there to help with the memorial service.
Wreaths Across America also stopped at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Grand Blanc Township.
Police escorted the group's convoy through the township.
