The driver of a wrecker truck was hit while responding to a vehicle in a ditch Tuesday morning.
It happened about 8:30 a.m. on M-55 near Binder Road in Iosco County.
Deputies from the Iosco County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle in a ditch and contacted a local wrecker service to assist.
The deputies' vehicles were parked in the roadway with their emergency lights flashing, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the wrecker truck parked on the side of the road with his emergency lights flashing.
While the driver of the wrecker was walking outside his truck, he was struck by an oncoming full-size pick-up truck, the sheriff's office said.
The truck lost control prior to hitting the driver of the wrecker, the sheriff's office said.
The wrecker driver, a 62-year-old male from Baldwin Township, is in stable condition.
The driver of the pickup was a 61-year-old female from Hale. It is unclear if she was injured.
Snow and ice played a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
The case will be reviewed by the Iosco County Prosecutor's Office after the investigation is complete.
