An Olympic wrestler is accusing a University of Michigan doctor of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school.
Andy Hrovat says the physician's reputation for such conduct was well known among his teammates in the 1990s.
Hrovat competed for the U.S. in the 2008 Summer Olympics. He tells The Associated Press that the encounters with the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson happened during his freshman year in 1998.
He is the first athlete to make public accusations against Anderson following complaints this week from other former students that the doctor sexually abused them decades ago.
