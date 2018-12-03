Three months ago, the family of a local wrestling coach was worried he might not make it.
Now, not only is he walking around but he is heading back to the wrestling mat this weekend.
Cory Dwenger was the victim of a rollover crash on M-10 three months ago. It crushed his skull and damaged his brain.
Few thought he would survive. Even fewer expected him to walk.
“It’s amazing. It is totally amazing,” said Charles Gregory, Dwenger’s father.
There were doubts he would be able to continue coaching the Hemlock High School wrestling team, but he is back.
“I can do this. I can do this. I can wrestle. It’s fun,” Dwenger said.
“It’s insane to see him. When you first heard the news, you don’t know the next time you’ll see him outside the hospital. Then you see him. First day of practice he’s running a cross face on you. Or you’re doing shots on each other. It’s pretty crazy,” said Josh Kenny, wrestler.
Dwenger said he is almost 100 percent, but there are lingering effects from his brain injuries. He said he has problems communicating his thoughts out loud.
“Sometimes there’s just the last word he can’t get out,” Kenny said.
He is improving and going to speech therapy and staying determined.
“He’s got his two little girls. Every day he says I’m doing this for my girls and he does it for the kids here at this school,” Gregory said.
Dwenger and the Huskies are preparing for the biggest wrestling meet of the season this Saturday at 9 a.m. It is the Hemlock invitational at Hemlock High School.
